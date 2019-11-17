e-paper
Work harder on anti-ragging initiative: UGC to edu secys

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:13 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Anti-ragging guidelines have been part of awareness programmes in higher education institutes for the past few years now, but following the recent incidents of ragging and student suicides across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the education secretaries and higher education institutes to work harder on anti-ragging awareness programmes.

In a circular released this week, the UGC reached out to all state chief and higher education secretaries, asking them to take stringent action against those flouting the guidelines and to take measures to implement anti-ragging regulations.

“The UGC has been issuing necessary advisories to all education institutes, but despite all such measures, we are yet to completely eliminate the menace of ragging, which is adversely affecting the higher education system in the country,” said the UGC circular.

Data from UGC’s www.antiragging.in and the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust — an anti-ragging forum — indicate that the number of reported ragging cases was the highest in the past three years. In 2017, the number of complaints stood at 901, while in 2018, it went up to 1,016. This year, 946 complaints have been received by the helpline.

“Awareness about anti-ragging laws is helping more and more students to report such cases,” said a spokesperson from a student body of the University of Mumbai.

