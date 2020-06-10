e-paper
Work on Covid-19 awareness: HP guv to mobile operators

Work on Covid-19 awareness: HP guv to mobile operators

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatraya has appealed to mobile network operators to make their consumer base aware about coronavirus prevention measures and guidelines issued by the government while discharging their social responsibility.

The governor was interacting with officials of different cellular companies at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Dattatraya expressed satisfaction that most operators are already providing excellent services in state and asked them to do more work especially for the tribal, weaker sections, farmers, etc. He added that the work of optical fibre and Digital India should be expedited in state so that people can be benefited.

He said that there are many communication challenges in the hill-state due to tough geographical conditions and people are more dependent on the cellular network system.

He added that the Unlock1.0 has started and mobile operators should increase their activities in the form of awareness messages as caller tunes, pre-call announcements, etc.

