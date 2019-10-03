Work on phase two of Belapur-Uran rail corridor kicks off

cities

Central Railway (CR) has started construction of the 18-km railway corridor between Kharkopar and Uran railway stations under phase two of the ₹1,782-crore Belapur-Uran suburban railway corridor.

The deadline for the completion of the entire railway project is 2021.

The zonal railway has also roped in experts from Sir JJ School of Arts to design the interiors of the railway stations and passenger amenities.

Construction of two road overbridges ahead of Kharpokar station will be undertaken in 24 months, tenders for which have already been issued by CR. After the bridges are built, the level crossing will be shut by the Railways. “Sir JJ School of Arts is being consulted with to have aesthetically pleasing and commuter-friendly railway stations. Their suggestions will be taken into consideration and the construction department will implement it. Work on two road overbridges will begin from first week of November,” said a senior CR official.

The city’s fourth suburban railway corridor between Belapur and Uran stations was sanctioned in 1967. The first phase of the corridor opened between Belapur and Kharkopar (12.5km) stations in November 2018. Currently, 40 local trains operate on the route every day. Work on the Belapur-Uran railway corridor is being undertaken on a cost-sharing basis; 66% is being borne by City and Industrial Development Corporation and 33% by the CR.

