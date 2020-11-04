e-paper
Worker dies in pillar collapse, Ludhiana factory owner booked

Worker dies in pillar collapse, Ludhiana factory owner booked

The 20-year-old victim was working when the water treatment plant gave away, crushing him under a pillar.

cities Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A knitwear factory owner was booked after his 20-year-old employee died in a pillar collapse incident during work on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Ashwani Gupta of Jhammat village. He runs a factory, Ashwani Knitwear, in Rayiyan village.

The victim, Amit Kumar, was working at the water treatment plant on the factory premises on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the plant, having a capacity of 50,000 litres, collapsed, causing a pillar to fall on him and killing him on the spot.

The victim’s cousin Subodh Singh, of Rayiyan village, alleged that the factory owner had not got the plant repaired for a long time, leading to the structure becoming feeble. Had he got it fixed in time, his cousin would not have died so tragically, he complained.

ASI Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, said the factory owner had been booked under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be arrested soon.

