World Arthritis Day: Being physically active, doing yoga can help deal with arthritis, say experts

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:09 IST

The department of orthopedic and department of rheumatology and immunology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) virtually celebrated World Arthritis Day by creating awareness about the disease.

World Arthritis Day is celebrated on October 12 every year to create awareness about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging early detection of arthritis.

This year’s theme is ‘Time to Work’ which means early diagnosis or detection can prevent arthritis and it is time to take action against it.

Secretary of DMCH Managing Society Prem Kumar Gupta lauded the efforts of the departments for making awareness videos and sending it across.

According to Dr Rajoo Singh Chhina, dean (academic) and in-charge of health education cell, DMCH has been constantly striving hard to raise awareness about health-related issues among the masses. The education cell actively involves in conducting such types of awareness lectures for the general public.

Dr Rajinsh Garg, professor and head of the department of orthopedic said that arthritis is an inflammation of the joints, it can affect one joint or multiple joints. Joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are the most common symptoms of arthritis.

He said that one of the common types of arthritis is osteoarthritis; a painful condition that can affect the joints, especially the hips, knees, neck, lower back, or hands and feet. The cartilage in the joint begins to get rough and thin when osteoarthritis develops.

Dr Vikas Gupta, assistant professor of the department of rheumatology and immunology said that arthritis can also occur in other rheumatic diseases like sjogren syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and scleroderma if the patient approaches at the right time, and take supplements in order to prevent a disease like arthritis later in life. This will help reduce the problem and improve the quality of life.

There are lots of medicines, rehabilitation, and physiotherapy to help in treating the patients. Being physically active, maintaining your weight, yoga and joint relaxing can improve the condition, he said.