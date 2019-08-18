Wreckage of IAF aircraft found after 51 years on Lahaul-Spiti glacier

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:57 IST

The wreckage of an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft that had gone missing 51 years ago has been found on Dhaka glacier in Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. The aircraft — AN-12 BL-534 — carrying 98 defence personnel had gone missing over Rohtang Pass on February 7, 1968.

An expedition to look for the debris of the aircraft was launched by Dogra Scouts on July 26 this year under the aegis of Western Command. Officials said after 13 days of search, the team could recover parts of the aircraft on Dhaka glacier at an altitude of 5,240 Metres. Personnel belongings of some passengers were also found, an official statement said.

The parts of the aircraft which have been found include aero engine, fuselage, electric circuits, propeller, fuel tank unit, air brake assembly and a cockpit door.

Indian Air Force also joined the expedition team on August 6 to supplement the search operations on the glacier.

In 1968, the aircraft carrying 98 defence personnel was just about to land at its destination when orders were given out to the pilot from ground control to turn back due to bad weather conditions. On its way back to Chandigarh, the aircraft lost contact with the ground control while flying over Rohtang Pass.

An extensive search was carried out for months,but it did not yield any success.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 18:57 IST