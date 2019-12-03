Year-old girl awaits adoption by biological parents

cities

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 20:31 IST

PRAYAGRAJ A year-old girl is living in a child shelter, awaiting adoption by her biological parents.

The details of the case are both shocking and sad. Her parents refused to accept the girl, alleging that the hospital staff changed their baby boy and handed them a girl instead. Now, after the DNA report has confirmed the child’s parentage, the police will soon take action and will ask the couple to adopt their daughter.

On November 16, 2018, Pratapgarh district shikshamitra Vinod Kumar’s wife, Priti, was admitted to Kunda CHC where she gave birth to twins. The babies were weak following their birth at seven months and were referred to the Children’s Hospital in Prayagraj by the doctors at CHC Kunda.

The two babies were admitted to the Children’s Hospital where one of them died on November 17. The same evening, Vinod’s sister went inside the ICU where she alleged that the hospital staff changed the baby boy and placed a girl instead.

Vinod Kumar alleged that his wife gave birth to two boys and also showed the relevant documents issued by staff at CHC Kunda. However, the Children’s Hospital staff denied the allegations and claimed that the couple had admitted a boy and a girl. The boy later died.

On the complaint of Vinod Kumar, an FIR was lodged at the Colonelganj police station and investigations were being carried out. On the instructions of senior doctors, an enquiry was set up and the DNA samples of the baby girl and the couple were sent for examination.

SHO Colonelganj Arun Tyagi said that the DNA report issued around a week back has now confirmed that Vinod Kumar and his wife Priti are the biological parents of the girl, who is now living in a child shelter.

Vinod Kumar has been informed of the DNA report but he has not yet made an attempt to claim his daughter. The investigating officer in the case will now approach Vinod Kumar with the report and will ask him to complete the formalities and take his daughter with him.

Investigations have also revealed that staff at CHC Kunda by mistake recorded the birth of two boys to the couple, instead of a boy and a girl, which resulted in the confusion, the SHO added.