Yogi and his ministers are now IIM-L certificate-holders

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:54 IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his ministers on Sunday became IIM-L certificate-holders and the sense of satisfaction on their faces when they received their certificates seemed similar to the B-School students when they graduate.

After completion of the three-day training called ‘Manthan’, the participants received a certificate bearing the seal of IIM-L. It was a proud moment for the ministers, who queued up to collect their certificates.

Minister Swami Prasad Maurya said there was no end to learning. His colleague Suresh Rana said this was a good drill to unlearn, learn and relearn new things.

For once Yogi turned ‘principal’ and instructed his pupils (ministers and bureaucrats) on ‘who should stand where’ during the group photo session ahead of the start of the third and final day of their training session at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L).

The venue of this photo opportunity was Convocation Ground where IIM-L students get their PGP diplomas.

Sunday was the final day of ‘Manthan’ initiated by the Yogi government in association with IIM-L to achieve the goal of “sushan” (good administration) and “leadership development”.

Ahead of the start of the final class, deputy chief minsiter Dinesh Sharma said, “This initiative will help ministers to understand their job well. The course helped in widening our perspective and we are better placed in approaching public welfare work with a new perspective.”

As usual, after reaching the classroom, like disciplined students, the ministers kept their bags and water bottles on their seats and headed towards the adjacent room for light refreshments before the start of the session.

Members from the press, meanwhile, spoke with the ministers and inquired about their take away from the earlier two classes. They unanimously said it was fruitful.

YOGI’S PEP TALK TO STUDENTS

Yogi interacted with a group of IIM-L students and exchanged his ideas with them. The media was kept away from this meeting. Sources said the CM asked the students about their aspirations, gave some advice and told them that ‘there is no short cut to success.’ He asked them to work for the betterment of society and try to address miseries of poor people.

LIGHTER MOMENTS

The tea break and the lunch break was the time when IIM-L professors looked busy in striking a personal rapport with the Yogi’s ministers and bureaucrats. The teachers preferred to spend more time with the netas rather than the bureaucrats. A number of professors even exchanged mobile numbers to stay in touch with the ministers as this was just the beginning of a new bonding.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 17:54 IST