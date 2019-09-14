Yogi Adityanath announces varsity in Aligarh after Raja Mahendra Pratap

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:05 IST

With an eye on the by-elections to be held in the assembly constituencies of Tundla in Firozabad district and Iglas in Aligarh, chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath addressed two separate public meetings in these constituencies on Saturday.

Highlighting the various schemes introduced by the BJP governments in the centre and state, Yogi assured that the development process would gain momentum.

Addressing the farmers in the potato belt in and around Firozabad district, the chief minister assured food processing units of international standards so that farmers growing potato in this belt could get better price for their product.

In Aligarh, acknowledging the long pending demand for a university, the chief minister announced a varsity to be named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the ruler who had donated land for the Aligarh Muslim University. He also promised to announce budgetary provision for the new university.

The CM said that the valiant ruler gave land to AMU but the benefit was not passed to all and SC/ST students were denied reservation in admission at AMU.

The chief minister first reached Iglas in Aligarh where he laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development projects worth Rs 1135 crore. He claimed that two lakh youths had been given government jobs by his regime in UP and 25 lakh youth would be provided earning opportunity through the One District One Product scheme (ODOP) statewide.

The chief minister blamed the Congress for ‘looting’ the poor and grabbing land of tribals in Sonbhadra. He also targeted the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party for remaining confined to ‘families’ only and neglecting the common man.

“Our government got illegal slaughter houses closed and saved cows. We will not allow damage to farmers’ crops and will preserve cow wealth while bringing smiles on the faces of farmers opting for bio agriculture,” Yogi told a gathering in Iglas.

Praising the Narendra Modi-led union government, Yogi said abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. “It is the outcome of Modi and Shah’s bravery that those fed by taxes of Indian citizens would not be able to raise slogans in praise of Pakistan now,” he asserted.

He also hailed the legislation on triple talaq to restore pride of women.

Addressing a gathering , the CM lauded contribution of former chief minister Kalyan Singh in making the city proud. “ During the tenure of the previous governments, festivals were marred by riots but the scene has changed now,” Yogi said.

“The lock industry of Aligarh is to be promoted and One District One Product plan will revive this industry. This is in sharp contrast to neglect by previous governments,” Aditya Nath said.

The chief minister flew to Tundla in Firozabad later in the day where he inaugurated 129 projects and laid foundation stones for 32 projects. He also addressed a gathering at Thakur Biri Singh College. Yogi not only promised development but assured that his regime was committed to safeguarding the famous glass industry of Firozabad.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 19:28 IST