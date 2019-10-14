Yogi appeals to farmers to avoid burning stubble

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 20:09 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to farmers not to burn stubble or crop residue in the fields as it has an adverse impact on the environment.

He was speaking at a workshop on the National Clean Air Programme organised at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

“There is a need to create awareness on this issue. By burning crop residue, you take away the rights of the animals who do not get their share of fodder due to stubble burning. This practice also kills the friendly bacteria and fungi present in the soil. Stubble burning damages not only the environment but also the fertility of the soil,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath said attempts should be made to promote techniques among the farmers so that the stubble was converted into organic fertilizer.

“Over the years, environmental pollution has emerged as a serious global problem. Love for nature and use of technology can help overcome this problem,” the chief minister added.

“Protection of the environment has been our tradition because of which India can lead others on the global issue of global warming and pollution. But if nature is excessively exploited, we ourselves will fall prey to the wrath of nature,” he said.

He said his government conducted a successful experiment with waste management during the Kumbh Mela this year at Prayagraj, which was lauded the world over.

“We successfully experimented with waste management and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga during the world’s largest religious event Kumbh in Prayagraj. The divinity, magnificence and cleanliness of the Kumbh was appreciated all over the world. This proves that the problem of pollution can be overcome to a large extent if we make a planned effort,” the chief minister said.

The manner in which the state government had controlled the number of deaths caused by encephalitis was an example of inter-departmental coordination, he said.

He exhorted government offices, such as pollution control board and its allied agencies, to act as facilitators. He laid stress on the use of cheaper technology.

“We have found that industries install sewage treatment plants (STPs) but release the effluent at night after switching off the plant as they cannot afford the electricity bill. This was revealed after we installed CCTV cameras. Hence, the need is to make technology cheaper and also make people aware,” the chief minister said.

SWACHCH VAYU APP LAUNCHED

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched the mobile app swachch vayu, which can enable people to find information on air pollution and also on measures that can prevent pollution.

The app will enable individuals to upload pictures and details if they find anyone polluting the air. All such instances will be monitored by the agencies concerned.

