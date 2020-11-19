Yogi asks Cong to clarify stand on Gupkar alliance

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 17:19 IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took potshots at the Congress, saying the party was playing with the integrity of the nation by supporting the restoration of Article 370 and demanded that the party makes its stance clear on the issue.

“The presence of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders at Gupkar meetings proves that the Congress, which calls itself a national party, is double-faced. It says something in Delhi and something else in Kashmir,” said Yogi while addressing a press conference at his official residence.

“The Congress’ double standards have been exposed in J&K. It has been playing with national unity and sovereignty by encouraging those involved in separatism and terrorism. The Congress is responsible for not letting Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat (one country, great country) concept become a reality. For its politics at the local level, the party is undermining the nation,” Adityanath told newspersons.

“Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad talks about the restoration of Article 370. The Congress leadership needs to clear its stand on Gupkar alliance. The nation also wants clarity from the Congress on Article 370,” he said.

The UP chief minister said the Congress was creating hurdles in the development works and empowerment of local bodies started in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

“Statements by Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah and separatists’ leaders are dangerous. The Congress party’s association with them is a dangerous indication. Their leadership needs to clarify that how are they tolerating their leaders’ attempts to play with India’s sovereignty and integrity in the garb of the Gupkar alliance,” he added.

Yogi said while the development dream of Jammu and Kashmir, as envisaged by the Prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, was being realised, the Congress was not able to digest it. “Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, evil designs against the unity and sovereignty of the nation will not be allowed to succeed,” he said.