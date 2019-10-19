e-paper
Yogi government has failed on all fronts: Lallu

Oct 19, 2019 17:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Yogi Adityanath, UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Saturday that the CM was incapable of running the state and should “go back to Gorakhpur”.

Addressing a press conference in Meerut, he said, “The state government has failed on all fronts under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath. Farmers are disappointed. They are not getting their sugarcane dues and no purchase is taking place at rice centres. To add to this, heinous crimes are being committed across the state.”

Lallu took a dig at the government for making claims of ‘sushasan’ (good governance) in the state. “The Supreme Court has said that there is ‘jungle raj’ here but the state government is talking about ‘sushasan’ and development,” he said.

Claiming that the people in Uttar Pradesh were “scared”, he said that the Congress was trying to speak directly to the oppressed, taking their struggle and battles to the roads, to raise public awareness on these issues. He mentioned party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s protest against the Umbha violence, demand for justice for the Shahjahanpur woman who accused former minister Chinmayanand of rape, and agitation for the payment of pending cane dues to farmers among others.

“We are working to win the hearts of the people and regain our lost public base,” said Lallu.

The Congress state chief also alleged that under the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even the media was under pressure. “Those who are not aligning themselves with the BJP’s policies are being suppressed. This includes the media, which is visibly passing through a tough time,” he said.

Commenting on the BJP’s proposal for Veer Savarkar to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, Lallu said, “This is a BJP tactic -- seeking votes by bringing up such issues during election time. Everybody knows about Savarkar’s contribution to the Independence struggle. He was the person who demanded clemency from the British”. He said that comparing Savarkar to Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru was like “showing light to the Sun”.

