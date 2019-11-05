e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Yogi is weak CM, must resign ‘today’ itself: Akhilesh

  Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday called Yogi Adityanath a ‘weak’ chief minister and said he must resign ‘today’ itself over the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) ‘scam’ in which the corporation employees’ provident fund was invested in the scam-tainted private housing finance company DHFCL.

He demanded a judicial probe into the UPPCL irregularities by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or the high court.

Speaking at a press conference here, Akhilesh said: “CM Yogi Adityanath is responsible for the scam. He must resign today. He must resign today before he goes to inaugurate the Samajwadi Party-initiated Medanta hospital project in Lucknow.”

The SP chief expressed doubt over the government’s intention of CBI probe and, therefore, demanded a judicial probe.

“The government was rattled. It intends to suppress facts. So, overnight, by pulling the officers concerned out of their beds, the government got formalities completed for a CBI probe by the morning. The government was scared of the opposition attack the next morning. But, we demand a probe by a sitting judge of the SC or HC.”

Responding to the BJP government’s allegations that the scam was of the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said: “It’s clear from the FIR that the government filed in the case that all transactions were done when the SP government was not there. Not even a penny of the employees’ PF was given to DHFCL during the SP government’s regime.”

Asked about the police taking into custody AP Misra, who was the managing director of UPPCL during Akhilesh’s tenure as chief minister, the SP chief said: “Then which government the two officers who were arrested two days ago were were associated. Some officers -- at the UPPCL board meeting -- had objected to the proposal of investment of the money into DHFL, but the government overruled the objections.”

Akhilesh further said: “You people used to say that there were five chief ministers in the Samajwadi Party government. Now, tell how many chief ministers are there in UP. This CM is weak. He wants to sack the power minister, but is not capable to do so.”

When asked about the environmental pollution vis-a-vis smog these days, Akhilesh said: “It’s time for us to eradicate this pollution -- the political pollution – first.”

top news
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News