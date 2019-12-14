Yogi urges PM to link tributaries with Namami Gange mission

cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to link the Ganga tributaries with the Namami Gange mission and sought an extension in the period of the projects.

He said tapping the sewage network in all the districts on banks of the Ganga or its tributaries with a population of 10 lakh or more was essential to make the river pollution free.

The CM was speaking at the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired. The meeting was attended by union ministers Prakash Javdekar, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Raj Kumar Singh, Mansukh Mandavia, vice chairman of Niti Aayog Dr Rajeev Kumar.

Solid waste management was a challenge and the compost being prepared from the municipal waste was not good for agriculture, he said.

“In this scenario, there was a need to move to better technologies for processing disposal of solid waste management adopted by many countries,” he said.

He said the Ganga, which gives life and salvation, came on earth for the welfare of humankind. Indians worshipped the Ganga, which turned the land into paradise, like a mother, he said quoting a couplet of Goswami Tulsidas.

He praised the PM and his initiative of Namami Gange to clean and rejuvenate the river, which was polluted in those cities with a high density of people and industries.

He said Ganga covered the maximum plains in Uttar Pradesh among the five states and the responsibility of the UP government was the biggest in successful implementation of the Namami Gange mission.

“The government is executing all the plans with full commitment,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, he said 21 projects with a total cost of Rs 5727 crore were going on and another 12 projects worth Rs 3321 crore were at the tendering stage. As many as 104 secondary treatment plants had been built in 32 districts of the state with a combined capability to treat 3,298 MLD.

Under Namami Gange, 45 sewage projects were sanctioned with total budgetary outlay of Rs 10,341 crore. Of them, 12 have been completed and seven would be over by 2020.

He said for the first time the 240 million devotees at the Prayagraj Kumbh had clean, clear and pure water in the Ganga because of the unceasing efforts. During Kumbh, 155 drains were cleared and 1.22 community toilets were built.

All the 1638 villages in 26 districts, along the banks, have been declared open defecation free and organic farming was being encouraged in 17 districts on 5100 acres.