Young generation should know the works of visionary leader like Nehru: Chhajed

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:02 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

PUNE: Minister of state Vishwajeet Kadam on Friday inaugurated a two-day photo exhibition on former prime minister and Congress leader Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at Balasaheb Thackeray art gallery near Sarasbaug.

Kadam said, “Some people are trying to defame the national leader who built the new India, but their efforts would never affect the great works of visionary leaders like Nehru.”

Abhay Chhajed, former city Congress president, has organised the event to mark the Children’s Day celebrated every year on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India’s first prime minister. Various events are held on the day to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

Chhajed said that the exhibition is an effort to show the younger generation the achievements of the visionary leader.

Chhajed said, “Nowadays it has become a trend by the ruling party to blame Nehru for everything wrong in the country. All the institutions that India is proud of today were founded in his time, including IITs, IIMs, NID, NCL, Atomic Energy Commission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian National Committee for Space Research.”

The Congress leader said that despite enjoying a clear majority in the Parliament, Nehru involved the opposition parties in decision making and gave them space.

“One of Nehru’s successes was the creation of the modern Indian state. When Nehru became the prime minister, the country was poor, hardly literate and unable to feed itself and average life span of Indians was just 32 years. By 1964, the average life span of Indians was 50 years,” he said, highlighting the overall development of the country during the period.

