Youth creates ruckus in police station, physically assaults cops; booked

Youth creates ruckus in police station, physically assaults cops; booked

cities Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Faraskhana police on Thursday registered an offence against a youth for creating ruckus and abusing constables at Gadital police station, on Thursday evening.

The accused has been identified as Nikhil Bhosale, a resident of Mangalwar peth.

Police constable Kiran Dhaije in his complaint against Bhosale stated that he was called for questioning in connection with the missing case involving a girl. Bhosale came to the police station and picked up a quarrel with the policemen. He kicked and punched the policemen inside and hurled abuses at the constables on duty. Later, he banged his head against a glass table and injured himself. He caused destruction of government property and obstructed the policemen from performing their duty, the complaint stated.

Police sub-inspector Sanjeeta Gaikwad is investigating the case.

