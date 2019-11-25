Youth from Delhi shot 16 times at Sonepat, dies on the spot

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 23:11 IST

Rohtak:

A 20 year-old youth was shot dead at a service station in Chhatera village of Sonepat district in Haryana on Monday evening, police said.

Anil Kumar of Nahara village in Sonepat has been living with his family in Delhi for the past few years. He was preparing for competitive exams at Mukherjee Nagar in north Delhi. He was shot 16 times and died on the spot, police said.

According to information, Anil and his mother and brother had gone to attend his cousin’s wedding at Narela in Delhi.

Ravinder Singh, SHO of Kundli, said that after attending the reception on Monday, Anil along with his mother went to his native village Nahara.

“After reaching his village, he went to Chhatera village to wash his car. A man wearing helmet came there and pumped 16 bullets into his body. The entire incident was captured on CCTV,” Singh said.

“We have conducted post-mortem of the youth. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons. We have launched a manhunt against the accused,” Singh said.

Victim’s father was shot dead in March this year

In March this year, unidentified assailants had shot dead Anil’s father Jagbir, 53, near his village Nahara’s bus stand by armed men. The gangsters fired between 10 and 12 rounds at him when he was to start the school bus of a private school.

A police official pleading anonymity said members of the Lawrence Bishoni gang were said to be behind the murder.