Youth injured in gun fire over minor quarrel with friend

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:37 IST

PUNE A 22-year-old youth was injured in an incident in which a gun was fired at Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday night.

The injured person has been identified as Gurupreet Hardevsingh Javant, 22, a resident of Pimpri, said police officials on Monday.

According to police, Javant was drinking alcohol with a friend of his in an autorickshaw near Deluxe Mall in Pimpri around midnight. That is when Sunny Rokade, a man on record with the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrived at the spot with a pistol tucked on his waist.

The two live in the same area and are childhood friends, said the police.

Javant and another man, who has not been identified, started a discussion about the authenticity of the weapon, leading to an altercation.

Javant said that the weapon was a fake.

To prove his point, Rokade fired a shot in his direction. Javant suffered a bullet wound injury on his left shoulder and is undergoing treatment at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, said police officials.

“It was a countrymade gun. Javant will have to undergo surgery to get the bullet out even though it has not harmed his vital organs,” said police inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Pimpri police station. A case will be registered at Pimpri police station, he added.

The police are investigating the source of the weapon and are on a lookout for Rokade. He has a history of a case under Sections 326 of Indian Penal Code against him at Pimpri police station.