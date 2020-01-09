Yuva Utsav’s theme song, mobile app launched

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:24 IST

LUCKNOW: Divisional commissioner Mukesh Meshram on Thursday launched the Yuva Utsav’s theme song and a mobile app (NYF2020), which will give all information about the event to the people.

He also addressed a press conference highlighting preparations of the international fest being organised from January 12 to 16 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash, ADG Dr SN Sabat, IG SK Bhagat and LDA V-C Shashikant Dubey were also present in the conference.

Meshram said participants would be given elaborate kits containing a backpack, track suit, soaps, shampoo and moisturizer.

The fest would see participation of youths from 28 states and nine union territories. The event would be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Meshram said the program would see a series of events including folk songs, elocution, classical singing, classical dance etc.

He also directed authorities to spread the word about the fest through social media to ensure maximum participation of youths.

While giving details about accommodation of participants, he said many institutes like BBD, Amity University, Ramswaroop, Integral University, Goel Group of Institutions had been selected for the stay of participants.