Zambia President visits food processing unit near Kherki Daula

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:43 IST

Gurugram The President of the Republic of Zambia, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, along with a 25-member delegation, including four his cabinet ministers and officials from the ministry of external affairs, visited the city on Thursday to gain the technical know-how of the operations of a food processing unit.

President Lungu visited the factory unit of Haldiram Food Ltd, located near Kherki Daula on the National Highway 8. Ishwar Singh Yadav, joint director, district industries centre, said this is the first time a foreign president visited a food processing unit in the city.

The reason for the visit, according to Yadav, is Zambia’s high wheat production and employment generation. He said, “Other than that, Haryana is being ranked third in the country for the ease of doing business and Gurugram has an important role to play. Considering Gurugram’s proximity to the National Capital, the president visited here.”

Currently, Haryana is among the top three states in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) after Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as per the ranking by the Union ministry of commerce and industry and the World Bank.

“The president expressed his interest in understanding the technical know-how of the unit and in establishing a similar unit in Zambia to generate employment,” said MK Lodha, director, Haldiram Food Ltd.

Langu, who was on a three-day visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on August 20. He met President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 21. To strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations, PM said that the focus will be on increasing the participation in the field of mining, food processing, healthcare, agriculture and tourism.

