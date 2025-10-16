Zepto co-founder calls Bengaluru traffic ‘painful’, says he needs to take flight to reach airport

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha has joined Bengaluru residents in criticising the city’s notorious traffic, describing his commute to the airport as “the most painful thing” in his life at present. Congested roads and infrastructure chaos continue to add to the city’s woes. (Unsplash)

Speaking on the Exploring Minds podcast, hosted by Shivank Joshi, Palicha said that his biggest problem is the commute whenever he needs to take a flight from where he stays in Bengaluru to the airport. “That’s like the most painful thing that I have to do one or two times a month,” he added.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic remains a hot topic, with residents growing increasingly frustrated. Congested roads and infrastructure chaos continue to add to the city’s woes.

When the podcast host mentioned that several companies are working to ease traffic congestion towards the airport road, the Zepto co-founder laughed and said, “I’ll be very happy if that happens.”

According to a report by Business Today, Palicha also spoke openly about his frustrations with managing multiple communication platforms. In the interview, he said that juggling emails, Slack, WhatsApp, and LinkedIn often leads to important conversations getting lost or mixed up.

Joshi described this as “a real founder’s problem,” and Palicha agreed, noting that while some startups, such as Beeper, have attempted to create unified communication tools, few have succeeded in scaling these solutions effectively.

In addition to communication challenges, Palicha expressed a desire for better learning tools. He mentioned that while JSTOR offers extensive research materials, having easy access to university-style lectures in one place would be invaluable.

Palicha’s comments shed light on the everyday challenges faced by entrepreneurs and professionals navigating the complexities of modern digital communication and knowledge access