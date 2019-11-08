Zirakpur man booked for flouting SC’s cracker ban, assaulting neighbour

cities

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 01:23 IST

A resident of Mona Greens, Zirakpur, has been booked for bursting firecrackers after 10pm on Diwali and assaulting his neighbour for raising objection.

The accused, Munit Tandon, lives at Mona Greens II apartments on Ghazipur Road in Zirakpur.

His neighbour, Mohit Malhotra, complained to the police that Tandon was bursting firecrackers after 10pm on Diwali in violation of the Supreme Court (SC) guidelines. He alleged that due to the firecrackers, his wife’s clothes caught fire, following which he confronted Malhotra. But instead of apologising, Tandon attacked him.

Malhotra said he then called the police, and ASI Krishan Chand reached the spot and asked him to file a written complaint. The cop then left after visiting Tandon’s apartment.

Malhotra alleged that when he went out to his car sometime later, Tandon met him and assaulted him. He also damaged his mobile phone when he tried to film his behaviour.

Since the assault, Malhotra was under treatment, and formally gave a written complaint on November 6, after which a case was registered.

Tandon has been booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far.