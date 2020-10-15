Delhi University aspirants: Can’t go to campus? Take a virtual college tour!

college-admissions

Updated: Oct 15, 2020

Walking through the campus corridors, getting a sneak peek of the canteen, skimming through books in the library — it is a different experience altogether. However, amid the pandemic, students are unable to physically visit colleges. And with this in mind, college authorities, reportedly, organised a virtual tour for parents and students recently — an idea that Delhi University (DU) aspirants are quite enthusiastic about.

“I wouldn’t mind being taken on a virtual tour to see the canteen, the classes, the auditoriums and the big lawns of IP college. I’ve seen all the photos on their website and I long to physically walk through the corridors, the classes and the library. That’s why I feel like a virtual tour would totally rock,” says Anandita Sahai, a DU aspirant from Delhi.

Students who might be applying to hostels in the future are eager to get a virtual tour of the hostels. “Although most of the hostels are closed right now, I wanted to get a virtual tour of the facilities as I will be applying for accommodation in University hostel once the pandemic situation is a little more sorted and the University allows access to hostels. Had it been normal times, I would’ve myself gone to see the hostel and talk to teachers and wardens. I think for now, technology will have to come to aid for hostel aspirants like me,” says Himanshi Aggarwal, a DU aspirant based in Haryana.

Athletes are demanding a virtual tour of the sports facilities of the campus. “A virtual tour of the sports facilities, the pool, and the gym must be organised for all sports quota students and athletes. It’s not only exciting to see what we’ll be able to access when in college, but also helps us plan which college is best suited to our abilities. Maybe DU could even organise a video session with the college’s sports coaches,” says Vijay Gupta, a DU aspirant from Haryana.

Extra curricular activities have been an integral part of the campus life. DU aspirants are wanting to talk to society presidents, seniors and teachers to get a full scoop on what’s hot what’s not in the ECA scene. “My sister is studying in DU. When she was taking admission there, she got to talk to society presidents and faculty members involved in ECA to ask about which society is the most active. She visited the college to see where the ECA societies host their practices. A virtual tour is not asking too much of college authorities in a situation where we can’t set a foot inside campus and all colleges are closed,” rues Kanishka Kapoor, a DU aspirant from Delhi.

