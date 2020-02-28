Let me eat cake! Kunal Vijayakar on his favourite city desserts

columns

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 21:03 IST

I am not too stupefied. This was bound to happen, sooner if not later. Just came back from the doctor last evening, and he’s issued a strict edict, nay, laid down the law, that I have to curb my penchant for all things sweet. I’ve never thought of myself as someone with a sweet tooth or someone with an uncontrollable craving or strong fondness for sweets and desserts. It’s not like I am constantly chomping on chocolates. Hell I’ve even stopped using sugar in my coffee, but the sight of a well-made chocolate gateaux or a slice of a lemon-filled pie can very often push me off the ledge.

I often find myself staring tenderly at the glass case of a patisserie until my rapture turns to wistfulness, and I walk past after buying just one chocolate éclair, perhaps a slice of creamy pineapple cake. Does this mean I have a sweet tooth? When I do give it some thought, I’ve even developed a habit of begging for some confection – maybe a scoop of ice cream or a not-so-small piece of dark nutty chocolate – after every meal. I have a box full of organic jaggery cut into bite-sized lumps, just to pop in my mouth now and then. Maybe I am a sweet fiend after all. So if I have to give up my dessert intake, let me at least bequeath you my list of favourite cake and dessert shops.

Let me start with the man who has given me much confectionery pleasure, and is definitely responsible for some of the pounds I’ve put on. Kiran Salaskar and his brand Country of Origin. The CoO shop at Nepean Sea Road makes some great cakes. The Royal Chocolate Biscuit Cake (milk chocolate cake baked on a crunchy biscuit base topped with dark ganache), the Schwarzwälder Kirschtorte (old-fashioned Black Forest with cream and cherry brandy) and the nearly six-inch-long Dark Chocolate Whiskey Éclair (dark chocolate pastry crème spiked with whiskey, sandwiched between luscious choux pastry, crisp on the outside, soft on the inside). Besides their Hazelnut Cake and Banoffee Pies, these are the CoO winners.

If CoO makes me drool, Pooja Dhingra and her Le15 Patisserie makes me emotional. A dogged alchemist of flavours, Pooja is the one who put macarons and cupcakes on the tables and lips of every Indian. Her cupcakes are what they should be, not blobs of sweetened cream on sponge, but little bites of joy. Like the rich obsidian Belgian Chocolate Cupcake, the Carrot Cupcake with the customary marzipan miniature carrot on top. A refreshing Cold Coffee Cupcake, or the unusual Coconut Cherry Cupcake. Pooja makes the greatest cupcakes, but I prefer her pastries and cakes. Le15 Patisserie makes the finest White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake and a mean Vanilla Butterscotch Cake, but most of all I like the Pistachio Dark Chocolate Pastry, a rich, gutsy and bold French pastry.

Then, of course, there is Kainaz Messman and her Theobroma. From what started as a Parsi-owned brownie place, it’s now an icon. While they do around eight or ten kinds of brownies, including the usual chocolate and walnut, the one which made them famous was their Millionaire Brownie (classic chocolate brownie, gooey buttery caramel and a gargantuan layer of chocolate). Sixteen years later it’s still their bestseller. Theobroma also does the best Red Velvet Cake ever. My favourite is, however, the lemon tart and other seasonal fresh fruit tarts. The icing on their cake is the vodka-flavoured Green Chilly Mousse Cake. When pushed, Kainaz has created for me, on order, a magnificent and traditional Marquise cake, a chocolate cake with layers of chewy meringue and almond macaroon, enveloped with thick dark chocolate icing.

Then there’s Toshin Shetty’s Toshin Chocolatier Patissier. From an avant-garde workshop in Chembur, he creates the most visually stunning confections and handcrafted chocolates. His repertoire includes pralines, like his devastating Golden Caramel Ganache enrobed with dark chocolate. A tarty bite of raspberries infused in White Chocolate Ganache, and a dense and dusky 75 per cent dark, single-origin Tanzanian chocolate with flavors of currants, chestnuts and hints of honey with long-lasting finish on palate.

What’s giving everyone a sugar rush is Shanaya Dastur’s recently opened Gat’Oh and her French desserts right outside the Alliance Francaise in Churchgate. There’s Canelés, with Old Monk and custard, Orange Almond Cake, Palmiers, Madeleines. But it’s Gat’Oh’s Opera Cake that is the talk of the town. Layers of rich almond sponge cake soaked in coffee syrup, bloated with coffee buttercream and chocolate ganache and smeared with chocolate glaze.

I’ve only been able to talk about a few of my favourites because of the lack of space, but others like Desiree who makes the best plum cakes, wedding cakes and marzipan Easter eggs in Bandra, and Hiroo Gidwani, whose Desserts ‘R’ Us can make any cake you can imagine, have been making desserts for generations.

And like them, one cannot close this column without mentioning the great Goriawalla Cakes. Azra Goriawalla started making cakes from home in 1972, and it was just the one cake. In a world of semi-dry sponge cakes with sugary sweet icing made by Irani bakeries, and the simple cakes of Monginis, came Goriawalla’s rich gooey, moist, chocolatey, chocolate cake. Every South Mumbai child’s birthday party had to have a Goriawalla cake. They now have a shop in Tardeo, and I tried the chocolate truffle cake, I turned back into a child all over again.