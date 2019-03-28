Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Koraput, former Congress bastion will see a triangular fight this year

The Koraput Lok Sabha seat, one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha, was a Congress stronghold till 2009 when Naveen Patnaik-led BJD won it.

The Biju Janata Dal’s Jayaram Pangi defeated Congress veteran and nine-time member of Parliament Giridhar Gamang in the 2009 Lok Sabha election. Gamang, the former chief minister of Odisha, was beaten again by BJD leader Jhina Hikaka in the next general election held in 2014.

Reserved for the members of the Scheduled Tribes, Koraput will see a fight amongst Congress’ Saptagiri Ulka, Kaushlya Hikaka of the BJD, the wife of sitting MP Jhina Hikaka, and BJP’s Jayaram Pangi in Lok Sabha election 2019.

Polling is scheduled to be held on April 11 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some facts about Koraput Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Koraput

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Jhina Hikaka, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 19,328

Runner up name, party: Giridhar Gamang, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 989,444

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 76.09%

Number of women voters in 2014: 671,169

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,703

