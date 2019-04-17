Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Salman Khurshid, Sakshi Maharaj have represented Farrukhabad seat in UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party will aim to win the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha for the fourth time in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Farrukhabad was once a bastion of the Congress, which won seven out of 15 times in elections held since Independence. The BJP has won thrice, Samajwadi Party twice and Janata Party once.

The SP won the seat in 1999 and 2004 elections with Chandra Bhushan Singh as its candidate. In 2009, Congress leader Salman Khurshid won the seat but lost to the BJP’s Mukesh Rajput in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Farrukhabad

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Manoj Agarwal (BSP), Mukesh Rajput (BJP), Salman Khurshid (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Mukesh Rajput, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 150,502

Runner up name, party: Rameshwar Singh Yadav, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 970,677

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.15%

Number of women voters in 2014: 721,847

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,746

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:30 IST