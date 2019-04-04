Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Sikkim is SDF’s pocket borough

Sikkim is the lone parliamentary constituency in the northeastern state of Sikkim. It has been a stronghold of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) since 1996.

The main fight is expected to be between chief minister Pawan Chamling’s SDF and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of former minister PS Golay. The Bharatiya Janata Party has a pre-poll alliance with the SKM. Former India striker Bhaichung Bhutia’s Hamro Sikkim Party is also in the fray.

Sikkim is one of the four states where parliamentary and assembly elections are being held simultaneously on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about the Sikkim Lok Sabha seat:

State: Sikkim

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Sikkim

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Prem Nath Rai

Winning margin in 2014: 41,742

Runner up name, party: Tek Nath Dhakal, SKM

Number of voters in 2014: 308,967

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 83.37%

Number of women voters in 2014: 179,725

Number of polling booths in 2014: 538

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 17:22 IST