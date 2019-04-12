Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win from UP’s Aonla seat the third time?
Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 12, 2019 17:53 IST
Dharmendra Kumar of the BJP is the sitting member of parliament from the Aonla Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.
Before Dharmendra Kumar, Union minister Maneka Gandhi represented the seat from 2009. Till now, no party has been able to win from the Aonla parliamentary constituency for the third time.
This year, Dharmendra Kumar will fight against the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ruchi Veera and former Samajwadi Party leader Kunwar Sarvraj Singh, Singh will contest on a Congress ticket this year.
Here are a few details about Aonla Lok Sabha seat:
State: Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Aonla
Polling date: April 23
2019 candidates: Dharmendra Kumar (BJP), Ruchi Veera (BSP), Kunwar Sarvraj Singh (SP)
Sitting MP, party: Dharmendra Kumar, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 138,429
Runner up name, party: Kunwar Sarvraj Singh, SP
Number of voters in 2014: 995,641
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.21%
Number of women voters in 2014: 736,517
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,753
