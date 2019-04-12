Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP win from UP’s Aonla seat the third time?

Dharmendra Kumar of the BJP is the sitting member of parliament from the Aonla Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Before Dharmendra Kumar, Union minister Maneka Gandhi represented the seat from 2009. Till now, no party has been able to win from the Aonla parliamentary constituency for the third time.

This year, Dharmendra Kumar will fight against the Bahujan Samaj Party’s Ruchi Veera and former Samajwadi Party leader Kunwar Sarvraj Singh, Singh will contest on a Congress ticket this year.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about Aonla Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Aonla

Polling date: April 23

2019 candidates: Dharmendra Kumar (BJP), Ruchi Veera (BSP), Kunwar Sarvraj Singh (SP)

Sitting MP, party: Dharmendra Kumar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 138,429

Runner up name, party: Kunwar Sarvraj Singh, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 995,641

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 60.21%

Number of women voters in 2014: 736,517

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,753

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 17:53 IST