Lok Sabha elections 2019: Hajipur constituency in Bihar is Paswan’s stronghold

The Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar is a reserved constituency and a stronghold of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti Party.

Paswan has won eight Lok Sabha elections from here since 1977. In 2009, he was defeated by Ram Sunder Das of the JD(U) but in 2014, Paswan won once again defeating Sanjeev Prasad Toni of the Congress.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hajipur

State: Bihar

Date of polling: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Ramvilas Paswan, LJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2,25,500

Runner up name, party: Sanjeev Prasad Toni, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 9,04,706

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 54.85%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,512

Number of women voters: 426,501

