Lok Sabha Election 2019: All you need to know about Bihar

The ruling NDA in Bihar will seek to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

In 2014, the BJP won 22, JD(U) 2, LJP 6 and RLSP 3 seats. The RJD won 4, the Congress, 2, and the Nationalist Congress Party, 1. Bihar sends 40 representatives to Parliament, the most after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

This year, the BJP and the JD(U) have agreed to contest 17 seats each, with the other six going to the third partner in the alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party.

Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United) has said its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is restricted to Bihar and that it would contest in other states separately.

The Congress had contested 12 Lok Sabha seats in the last general elections and won two.

Here is all you need to know about the eastern state ahead of the Lok Sabha election due in April-May:

* Ruling party/coalition in the state: The National Democratic Alliance that comprises the BJP, the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

* Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 40

* Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: BJP-22, LJP-6, RJD-4, JD(U)-2, Cong-2, RLSP-3, NCP-1

* Number of voters in the state: 70,60,3778

* Voter turnout in 2014: 56.26%

* Number of assembly seats: 243

* Party wise break-up of assembly seats: NDA (JD-U: 71, BJP: 53, LJP:2), Grand Alliance (RJD: 80, Cong: 27, CPI (ML): 3, Ham-S: 1, RLSP:2), Independent: 4

* Key leaders across parties: Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Ram Vilas Paswan (LJP), Madan Mohan Jha (Congress), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-S)

Key issues: Governance, development, law and order, women’s empowerment and household electrification

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:15 IST