Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Nalanda constituency of Bihar, rivals of 2014 are friends in 2019

The Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 40 in Bihar, is currently held by JD(U)’s Kaushalendra Kumar.

Kumar defeated Satya Nand Sharma of the LJP by nearly 10,000 votes. This time both the parties are on the same side of the political divide and as per the seat arrangement in the NDA, Nalanda will be contested by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Nalanda Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Nalanda

Date of voting: May 19

Sitting MP, Party: Kaushalendra Kumar, JD(U)

Winning margin in 2014: 9,627

Runner up name, party: Satya Nand Sharma, LJP

Number of voters in 2014: 9,21,761

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 47.22%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 2,025

Number of women voters: 418,664

