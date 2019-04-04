Lok Sabha elections 2019: In UP’s Meerut constituency, BJP is looking for a hattrick

The BJP’s Rajendra Agrawal is the sitting member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut Lok Sabha seat, where the party has maintained its hold for five terms.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has renominated its two-time MP Rajendra Agrawal in the Meerut parliamentary constituency. Agrawal is up against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Yakoob Qureshi, who shot into limelight in 2006 when he announced Rs 51 crore bounty on the head of a Danish cartoonist alleging disrespect to Islam. And the Congress party’s Harendra Agrawal is also in the fray.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Meerut Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Meerut

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Rajendra Agrawal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 232,326

Runner up name, party: Mohammad Shahid Akhlak

Number of voters in 2014: 1,113,384

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.10%

Number of women voters in 2014: 792,432

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,676

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 16:24 IST