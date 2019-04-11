Lok Sabha elections 2019: Khammam constituency in Telangana

The Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, one of Telangana’s 17 seats, comprises seven assembly segments -- Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalle, Kothagudem, Aswaraopeta.

Of these, Madhira and Sathupalle are reserved for Scheduled Castes while Wyra is reserved for Scheduled Tribes candidates.

In 2014 elections, Jan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC defeated the TDP candidate by close to 12,000 votes in a poll that witnessed 82 per cent turnout.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Khammam Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Khammam

Polling date: April 11

2019 candidates: Vasudev Rao (BJP), Nageswara Rao Nama (TDP), Renuka Choudhary (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, YSRCP

Winning margin in 2014: 11,974

Runner up name, party: Nama Nageswara Rao, TDP

Number of voters in 2014: 1,188,875

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 82%

Number of women voters in 2014: 594,169

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,610

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:28 IST