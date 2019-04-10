Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Saran constituency in Bihar

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19

constituency watch Updated: Apr 10, 2019 08:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saran Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Saran Profile,Bihar Saran General Elections 2019
In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated RJD leader and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi from Saran in Bihar.(HT file photo)

Saran Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar came into existence in 2008 as a part of the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

Before delimitation, it was called Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

(Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha elections)

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated RJD leader and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

(Read: All you need to know about Bihar)

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Saran

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Saran

Date of polling: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 40,948

Runner up name, party: Rabri Devi, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 8,63,254

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.1%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,432

Number of women voters: 412,290

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 08:56 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics