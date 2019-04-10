Lok Sabha elections 2019: Saran constituency in Bihar

Saran Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar came into existence in 2008 as a part of the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies.

Before delimitation, it was called Chapra Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy defeated RJD leader and former chief minister of Bihar Rabri Devi.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Date of polling: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Rajiv Pratap Rudy, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 40,948

Runner up name, party: Rabri Devi, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 8,63,254

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.1%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,432

Number of women voters: 412,290

