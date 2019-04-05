Lok Sabha elections 2019: Secunderabad constituency in Telangana
The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Bandaru Dattatreya, who defeated Congress’s Anjan Kumar Yadav. The Congress leader had won the seat in 2009 defeating Dattatreya.constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 19:17 IST
Secunderabad, is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, comprises seven assembly segments namely Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad.
The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Bandaru Dattatreya, who defeated Congress’s Anjan Kumar Yadav. The Congress leader had won the seat in 2009 defeating Dattatreya.
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
Here are some details about Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Secunderabad
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 254,735
Runner up name, party: M.Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,004,763
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%
Number of women voters in 2014: 458,020
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,603
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 19:16 IST