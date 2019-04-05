Lok Sabha elections 2019: Secunderabad constituency in Telangana

Secunderabad, is one of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, comprises seven assembly segments namely Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally and Secunderabad.

The seat is currently held by the BJP’s Bandaru Dattatreya, who defeated Congress’s Anjan Kumar Yadav. The Congress leader had won the seat in 2009 defeating Dattatreya.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Secunderabad

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Bandaru Dattatreya, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 254,735

Runner up name, party: M.Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,004,763

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 53%

Number of women voters in 2014: 458,020

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,603

