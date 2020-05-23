e-paper
Live: Actors Suresh, Vivek Oberoi on ‘caring for the elderly’ in lockdown

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:59 IST
HT City, your one-stop destination for all things lifestyle, puts the spotlight on one of the biggest concerns in the post-Covid era - the right care for the elderly living on their own.

WATCH | Live: Actors Suresh, Vivek Oberoi on ‘caring for the elderly’ in lockdown

Join the conversation as Bollywood veteran Suresh Oberoi and his son and actor Vivek Oberoi - who live in their respective homes away from each other - share their concerns with Dr SKS Marya, Chairman, Orthopaedics, Max Healthcare Hospitals in this episode of HT Spotlight.

This is the first in a series of conversations and webinars that HT City Spotlight is bringing to you on issues that are centre stage during the current Covid-19 crisis.

