Countering negativity with a healthy dose of positivity

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:35 IST

To counter negativity on social media, communication specialist Abhijit Sarkar launched his own content platform ‘Sarkarnama’ on YouTube. The effort, then, is to promote positivity and depict it in as many life situations as is possible. Also, more often than not, these instances find echoes in our culture.

“The idea was to experiment with something positive, well-researched and entertaining. We selected subjects which are close to people’s hearts and which would also give them information that they were not aware of. We consciously punctuated the story-telling with song and music,” said Sarkar, who has been a radio jockey, TV anchor, quizzer and a theatre artist before taking a plunge in the corporate world and sports management.

He has featured in Savdhaan India, a film ‘Imamdastha’ and a couple of advertisement films. On his YouTube channel, Sarkar has come up with 28 episodes so far on varied subjects, receiving thousands of views. The most trending amongst them are episodes on Mother’s Day, Friendship Day, Janmasthtami, Father’s Day, Husband-Wife, Holi and Durgaotsav.

In a tête-à-tête with HT City, Sarkar dwelt upon the digital medium, touching hearts and spreading positivity. Excerpts:

Why did you choose this medium?

I was well versed with the nuances of the creative game. But due to my professional responsibilities, I didn’t get the opportunity to venture into something that would satisfy the creative side of me. With the coming up of social media, I thought it was an apt platform for me to reach out to people. Moreover, the content was also positive in nature, which would have had a wider reach. Also, I am not a trained singer but I decided to promote casual singing among masses so that more and more people are encouraged to showcase their talents and creativity. I have used original lyrics for most of my songs and my efforts have been appreciated by social media users.

Did you expect the kind of response that you are getting?

You need to keep in mind that the kind of content I am contributing is not frivolous. It is serious and well researched content. This kind of content is slightly new to the social media where all kinds of fake, negative, childish stuff is being served. Our content is gradually getting recognition from those who are completely fed-up with the same, insane garbage day-in and day-out. I am sure that in the coming times, ‘Sarkarnama’ will only grow.

How much research goes into the content?

Research is the backbone of ‘Sarkarnama’. Without comprehensive research, our episodes would look shallow and superficial. So, I was very particular about the content. We delve into those areas that are rare on a public platform. Even the anecdotes in our episodes are those which are rarely heard of, and innovatively placed in the storytelling. Because of our exhaustive research, we had to do two episodes on Durga Puja — Mahalya and Durgotsav. The strength of our research can also be found in our Holi, Deepawali, Janmashthmi episodes.

Is it tough to touch the heart of audiences and keep the humour intact?

There is no magic formula for success. We keep experimenting with each episode. We try to push in something new, be it our original songs presented in different genres, or some engaging, quirky dialogues. The purpose was to serve something which was appealing as well as informative. But in all of this, we have tried to keep the entertainment part in the forefront. The script was designed in such a way that viewers got all the ingredients of human emotions: humour, love, sadness and happiness. We also touched issues like sexual harassment, elections, people’s propensity to show-off, (pseudo) class consciousness and nationalism.

What are the future plans for the show?

Now that we have reached a certain level, we plan to vigorously explore the OTT platform. We have been working on certain ideas to give a new twist to the storytelling. This, one will be able to see in the coming episodes of ‘Sarkarnama by Abhijit Sarkar’. We are also exploring different formats of story-telling, which we might try to introduce as we progress. The intent is to give something fresh and innovative to our viewers.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 23:35 IST