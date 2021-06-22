'Change his name to SuperMan Gill': Twitter set on fire after Gill takes stunning catch to dismiss Taylor in WTC Final
- India batsman Shubman Gill put in a stunning dive, which had him parallel to the ground, to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor during the WTC final.
India opening batsman Shubman Gill took a stunning diving catch at short cover on Tuesday to dismiss Ross Taylor during the first session of Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.
The moment of brilliance arrived in the 64th over when pacer Mohammed Shami forced Taylor to drive the ball on the up. The delivery stuck to the pitch, hence catching Taylor off guard with his check drive. The veteran Black Caps batsman ended up hitting the ball in the air and Shubman Gill, who was stationed in a catching position at short cover, put in a full-length dive to his right to pluck the ball out of thin air.
Taylor was dismissed for 11 of 37 balls and soon after, India picked up two more wickets. First, Henry Nicholls was caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips off Ishant Shamra, for just 7, followed by Shami picking up his second wicket as he castled BJ Watling for one off 3 balls.
Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the Shubman catch:
At lunch on Day 5, New Zealand are 135/5, trailing India's first innings total of 217 by 82 runs.
-
Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video
-
MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?
-
Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts
-
Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts