‘Don’t think this is MS Dhoni's last IPL. CSK definitely want to spoil RCB's party': Robin Uthappa quashes speculations
Robin Uthappa gave his take on MS Dhoni's retirement rumours ahead of CSK's final IPL 2024 league game against RCB.
MS Dhoni could possibly be appearing in his final Chennai Super Kings match on Saturday, with retirement rumours intensifying everyday. CSK have already played their final home match, and now take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB are currently sixth in the standings with 12 points in 13 matches, with six wins and seven defeats. Meanwhile, CSK are fourth with 14 points in 13 fixtures, with seven wins and six defeats. It will be a do-or-die contest as the playoff berth is at stake.
Speaking on JioCinema, former India and CSK cricketer Robin Uthappa felt that Dhoni would not be announcing his retirement. "Coming to CSK, is this MS's last run? I don't think so, personally, I don't think so. But, do they want to spoil RCB's party? Definitely. Ruturaj, I think, would want to get to the knockoout stage in his first season as captain. That will be a huge confidence booster for him and for CSK. It's one for the long run. Let's see where that goes," he said.
In this season, Dhoni has slammed 161 runs in 10 innings. His strike rate of 226.66 proves the importance of his short cameos this season.
Meanwhile, RCB need to bag a win and also need other results to go their way, if they want to reach the playoffs. Meanwhile, a simple win will be enough for CSK. At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB, Dhoni has played nine matches and has registered 376 runs at an average of 125.33 and 184.31 strike rate. Meanwhile, he also has smacked four half-centuries.
The match is also expected to boil down to Virat Kohli vs Dhoni, two of India’s biggest superstars in cricket. Kohli has been RCB's star player this season, with 661 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 155.16. This season, he has also bagged a ton and five centuries and is on top of the Orange Cap race.
