'If they had to pick me, after my IPL performance, I would've been selected for England tour': Veteran India cricketer

The IPL 2022 was able to provide a fresh lease of life to Dinesh Karthik, who, on the back of a successful season for Royal Challengers Bangalore, earned a call back into the Indian team. Karthik was selected for the T20I series between India and South Africa, and carried his brilliant form with handy knocks of 30 not out and 55 in Cuttack and Rajkot, doing justice to the No. 6 spot in the Playing XI. Karthik and his form is currently one of the hottest topic of discussions in Indian cricket with several former cricketers debating over whether he deserves a place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

But while Karthik has been rewarded for his sensational show in the IPL, the same cannot be said about other veteran Indian cricketers. Wriddhiman Saha, whose exit from India's Test squad has been highly talked about, also experienced a decent IPL, opening the innings for debutants Gujarat Titans in their victorious campaign. Saha scored three half-centuries en route to scoring 317 runs from 11 matches, but it wasn't enough as the veteran India wicketkeeper was kept away from earning a recall. Opening of on his chances of a potential international comeback, Saha appeared uncertain.

"I don't think I will be selected going further because already the coach and the chief selector had informed me. And if they had to pick me, after my IPL performance, I would have been included in the squad for England tour. So that decision has been made clear to me that right now, there aren't too many options. But for me, I am focussed towards playing cricket. As long as I love the sport, I will play," Saha told Sports Tak.

The IPL 2022 was Saha's second-most successful IPL season, after his tally of 362 runs for Punjab Kings back in 2014. Saha didn't want to pick a favourite between the two years, but held both 2014 and 2022 close to his heart.

"Overall, I would say yes. I contributed and we became champions. Before this, in 2014 I had scored a hundred in the final for Kings XI (Punjab Kings). Ranking wise, you can say this was one of the best IPLs I have been part of. But Run-wise, I scored more in 2014 and had played more matches as well," Saha pointed out.

