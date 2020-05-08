e-paper
Cricket / 100 Hours 100 Stars: 'You were in your nappies when I made my Test debut' - Parthiv and the Waughs

Speaking in 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative by Fever Network, Parthiv went on to talk about the incident and recalled how he returned Waugh’s words back to his son.

May 08, 2020
Hindustan Times
File image of Parthiv Patel.
File image of Parthiv Patel.(PTI)
         

India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was known to be a chirpy kid behind the stumps when he started his Test career at the age of 17 in 2002 against England. A year later, the young Parthiv was playing a Test match against Australia in Sydney - which was the legendary Steve Waugh’s final match. While keeping, Patel tried to sledge Waugh. In response, the former Aussie skipper famously told him: “Show a bit of respect, you were in nappies when I played my first Test match.”

Speaking in 100 Hours 100 Stars, an initiative by Fever Network, Parthiv went on to talk about the incident and recalled how he returned Waugh’s words back to his son.

“No, I didn’t get an opportunity to apologise to Steve Waugh. But there was another incident that happened,” Parthiv said. “As you said, wicketkeepers are a little naughty and they have that ‘other side’ of them.” 

The 35-year-old then went on to recall an incident that took place during India’s Test series against Australia in 2018-19. “I never got a chance to meet Steve Waugh after that Test. But I bumped into Austin Waugh, his son, when India was playing the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney,” he recalled.

“So, I went up to him. He was carrying drinks for the Australian team. I said to him ‘please pass my regards to your father’. And I told him that ‘you were in your nappies when I made my Test debut’. His words are back at him,” Patel said laughing.

Parthiv has so far played 25 Tests for India in which he has scored 934 runs at an average of 31.1. He has also played 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is for the country.

