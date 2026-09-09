1036 runs at 94 average; India’s lost captain won 61 percent of his matches before a dark phase brought him limelight

He was India’s OG 3D cricketer, long before the term “three-dimensional” became a thing. He was the personification of chutzpah at a time when almost every other Indian player remained reserved. He retained that swagger through the highs and lows of his and India’s cricket journey. He was India’s Australia slayer alongside Sachin Tendulkar, long before VVS Laxman made the Australians his favourite team to bat against. He is one of only 11 Indian players to score 5,000 runs and effect 50 dismissals in ODIs. He is India’s 16th-most-capped ODI cricketer; his bowling figures of 3/3 remain one of the country’s most economical spells of all time. He was one of India's most charismatic cricketers of his time (AFP)

All these are exceptional pieces of trivia, but sadly, his career was brought to a premature end when one of Indian cricket’s darkest scandals broke out. He was a damn good batter who made fielding look cool, setting an example for the likes of Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. With his collar up and cameras catching him chewing gum on the field, he never lost that smugness about himself. He was Tendulkar’s opening partner when Sachin opened for the first time in ODIs, and later became his opposition captain during the Master Blaster’s farewell Ranji Trophy match, giving the maestro a guard of honour.

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Idolising the legendary Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja was the second high-profile cricketer from Haryana to represent India. He made his First-Class debut in 1988, but it wasn’t until the 1992 Ranji Trophy season that selectors took notice. Jadeja finished the season with 1,036 runs at an average of 94, including knocks of 256 against Services, 228 against Punjab and 199 against Himachal. Once he broke into the Indian team, it took Jadeja four years to notch up his maiden international hundred, when he struck 104 against the West Indies, and another four for his second.

Very few batters have tasted equal success as openers and middle-order batters. Jadeja was one of those rare breeds. Opening the batting, Jadeja scored 1384 runs at an average of 33. At No. 5, he scored 1496 runs at 35.6; at No. 6, 1324 runs at 37.83; and at No. 4, 1008 runs at 53.05. The reason he succeeded lower down the order was his tremendous ability to swat yorkers to the fence. Ask Pakistan.