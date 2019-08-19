11 years of Virat Kohli: Ten impressive records held by Indian cricket team skipper

cricket

Virat Kohli has firmly established himself as one of the best cricketers in the world at the moment (arguably of all time) and the Indian cricket team skipper completed 11 years of international cricket on August 18. Kohli made his international debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on August 18, 2008. Since his debut, Kohli has made it a habit to break records and in the recent past, he claimed two major accolades. With 68 hundreds, Kohli is just 32 behind Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 100 hundreds and he also became the first batsman to score 20.000 runs in a decade. Here’s a look at ten impressive records held by Virat Kohli -

26 - Most centuries by any batsman in ODI run-chases. 22 out of the 26 tons scored by Kohli came in winning causes with Sachin Tendulkar claiming the second spot in the list with 17. Rohit Sharma is third with 13.

6 - Most double centuries by a captain in Test matches. The Indian cricket team skipper broke West Indies legend Brian Lara’s record (5). Australia’s Don Bradman is third in the list with four double hundreds.

72.50% - Best win percentage by an India skipper in ODI encounters. Out of the 80 matches where he has captained the side, India have won 58, lost 19, tied 1 and two matches ended in no result.

20018*- Most International runs by a player in a decade. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting held the record for scoring most international runs in a decade with 18,962 to his credit in the 2000s.

10 years 67 days - Fastest to 10000 ODI runs. Kohli was able to achieve the feat in just 213 matches and as a result, he surpassed Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the feat in 11 years and 103 days.

6 - Most 100s by a captain in a calendar year in ODIs. Kohli achieved this feat twice - in 2017 and 2018. Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting and Greame Smith have scored 5 centuries each in a calender year.

60.31 - Best average in ODIs (min. 50 inns batted). Kohli has scored 11520 runs in 230 innings and he is way ahead of former Australia all-rounder who boasts of an average of 53.58 with 6912 runs from 196 innings.

472 - Most runs on a single ground in T20Is. Virat Kohli has a special liking for the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka as the India skipper has scored 472 runs in 10 innings at the venue.

52.50% - Best conversion rate as captain in ODIs (min. 10 fifty-plus scores). Kohli has been prolific in this format of cricket and he has 40 (21 centuries and 19 fifties) 50+ scores in 76 innings as skipper.

56.52% - Best win % by an Indian captain in Test matches (min. 5 matches as captain). Under Kohli’s leadership, India have won 26, lost 10 and drew 10 matches. MS Dhoni is second in the list with 45.00%.

