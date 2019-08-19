MS Dhoni returns from army duty, reunites with daughter Ziva - See pictures

cricket

MS Dhoni returned home after finishing his 15-day stint with his Territorial Army unit and he was reunited with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in New Delhi. The former Indian cricket team skipper had taken a break from the sport following the conclusion of the team’s campaign in the 2019 World Cup that was held in England and in that period, he joined the 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu. Dhoni, who holds an honorary title of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, started his stint with the battalion on July 31 and concluded it on August 15.

Dhoni was deployed in the Kashmir Valley as part of the Victor Force and took the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty. He was later in Ladakh on the eve of the 73rd Indendence Day and images of him playing cricket with the kids there was all over the social media. In the picture, Dhoni is seen hitting the ball. According to reports, Dhoni also promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh.

Dhoni’s stint with the Territorial Army earned him praise from West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell. In a series of tweets, the seamer, who garnered popularity during the recently concluded World Cup for his trademark ‘salute’ celebrations, regarded Dhoni as an “inspirational” figure for.

“This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect,” Cottrell wrote.

This man is an inspiration on the cricket field. But he is also a patriot and a man that gives to his country beyond duty. I have been at home in Jamaica with my boys these past weeks and had time to reflect (1/2) — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did. pic.twitter.com/Pre28KWAFD — Sheldon Cotterell (@SaluteCotterell) July 28, 2019

The Jamaican went on to share a video of Dhoni where he is seen receiving the Padma Bhushan Award from the President of India. Dhoni wore his Territorial Army jersey while receiving the honour.“I shared this video with friends and family because they know how I feel about honour but the moment between wife and husband truly shows an inspirational kind of love for country and partner. Please enjoy as I did,” he further wrote.

