13th January 2018: When Trent Boult blew away Pakistan in Dunedin

New Zealand speedster Trent Boult is regarded as one of the best fast-bowlers in world cricket currently and on this day, last year, the left-arm fast-bowlers starred against Pakistan to help them gain victory in Dunedin.

Boult fired the Kiwis to a massive 183-run win in the third ODI as they took an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Boult finished the match with outstanding figures of 5/17 in 7.2 overs.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first and but didn’t get off to a good start as opener Colin Munro departed early. Kane Williamson and Martin Guptil steadied the Kiwi ship and took the score past the 50-run mark.

After Guptil’s dismissal, both Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor completed their respective fifties and played a massive role in helping New Zealand reach 257 all-out. Rumman Raees and Hasan Ali scalped three wickets each.

Chasing the target, Pakistan were put on the back-foot right from the word go as Boult ripped the top-order apart. Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammed Hafeez fell to Boult with team’s score at 2 runs.

Colin Munro and Lockie Ferguson dismantled the middle order, scalping two wickets each. Boult returned to bowl in second spell and scalped two wicket to complete his fifer.

At one point, Pakistan were on the verge of setting the record of lowest ODI total ever when they were languishing at 32/8. But a partnership between Mohammad Amir and Rumman Raees spared them the blushes.

Pakistan was eventually bowled out for just 74 — the lowest total by a touring side in New Zealand.

