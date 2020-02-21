e-paper
Home / Cricket / 16-year-old Shafali Verma hits World No.1 bowler Megan Schutt for 16 runs in one over in IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup

16-year-old Shafali Verma hits World No.1 bowler Megan Schutt for 16 runs in one over in IND W vs AUS W Women’s T20 World Cup

India women vs Australia women: Shafali Verma took the experienced Megan Schutt apart, hitting her for 4 fours in the fourth over of India’s innings in the first match of Women’s T20 World Cup against Australia.

cricket Updated: Feb 21, 2020 14:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s Shafali Verma against Australia.
India’s Shafali Verma against Australia.(Twitter )
         

16-year-old Shafali Verma gave India a flying start in the first match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup against Australia in Sydney on Friday. Shafali scored 29 off just 15 balls with 5 fours and a six. She hit some breathtaking shots in her short stay at the crease but there was one over in which she stamped her authority in the T20 World Cup and that was against the No.1-ranked T20 bowler Megan Schutt.

Shafali Verma took the experienced Megan Schutt apart, hitting her for 4 fours in the fourth over of India’s innings. Shafali took Schutt on in her first over. The teenager first took full advantage of the width provided by Schutt on her first two deliveries to hit it past point. When Schutt bowled it full, Shafali brought her cover drive to complete a hat-trick of boundaries in the over. Shafali, finally ended the over with dab down fine-leg to collect 16 runs.

Shafali’s promising innings was however cut short by Ellyse Perry in the sixth over. Shafali mistimed one of her heaves, ending up giving a simple catch to mid on.

Earlier, defending champions Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the opening game of the women’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Sydney Showgrounds on Friday.

It is the first international at the venue and skipper Meg Lanning said they were not sure about the conditions “so we’re going to have a bowl first and see what happens”.

“It’s been a long day, that’s for sure, but we’re all really looking forward to it,” she added.

