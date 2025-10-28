1st T20I Live Streaming, PAK vs SA: When and where to watch Babar Azam's return to shortest format against South Africa

1st T20I Live Streaming, PAK vs SA: Babar Azam is poised to make his much-awaited return to T20 cricket for Pakistan after nearly 10 months on the sidelines. His comeback comes at a crucial juncture, with Pakistan eager to regain form and confidence following a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup that exposed several flaws in their setup. The former Pakistan skipper had to change his batting approach to fit into Mike Hesson's system as he is trying to build a fearless batting unit for the next year's T20 World Cup. Babar scored 131 runs in four test innings against South Africa, falling to spinners three times. His top score of 50 was not enough to save Pakistan from an eight-wicket loss at Rawalpindi in the second test. Babar Azam has returned to the Pakistan T20I team.(AFP)

South Africa will head into the T20I series against Pakistan with a depleted squad, missing several key players due to injuries. Stand-in skipper Donovan Ferreira, who recently suffered a shock defeat to Namibia, takes charge in place of David Miller, sidelined with a right hamstring injury. The Proteas’ pace attack has also been weakened, with Gerald Coetzee ruled out due to a pectoral muscle issue and rising star Kwena Maphaka nursing a hamstring strain — leaving the visitors short on experience and firepower ahead of the high-intensity tour.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa:

When will the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will begin on Tuesday, October 28, at 08:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 8 PM IST.

Where will the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Which channels will broadcast the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa?

There will be no live broadcast on any TV channel in India for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa.

Where will live streaming be available for the 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa?

The 1st T20I between Pakistan and South Africa will be streamed nowhere on any platform in India.