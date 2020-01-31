2 Super Overs, 2 wins- India script history with victory against New Zealand in 4th T20I

cricket

India have made a habit of winning the Super Over against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 international series. After winning the 3rd T20I in a Super Over, India again restricted New Zealand in the final over of the match to propel the match into another Super Over. The Kiwis needed 7 runs off 6 balls in the final over but Shardul Thakur tightened the noose around the hosts as the hosts lost 4 wickets.

The match went into a Super Over where Jasprit Bumrah gave away 13 runs off 6 balls. KL Rahul made a blistering start for India and smashed 10 runs off just 2 balls. It was easy pickings for skipper Virat Kohli as he kept his calm to take India to victory.

This was the first instance of two successive tied matches in a tournament. India had never played a Super Over before in their history but they proved their mettle in New Zealand after becoming the first team to win two consecutive Super Overs in a series.

New Zealand also created an unfortunate record as they became the first team to be involved in 15 tied matches in all formats.

Thakur bowled a brilliant last over in which India got 4 wickets - 2 via run out - to stretch the match into another Super Over. Colin Munro and Tim Seifert struck impressive fifties but India hung in their and Saini, Bumrah and Thakur bowled three brilliant overs to hold New Zealand on level terms.

Earlier, Manish Pandey struck a masterful half-century to take India to 165/8 in 20 overs. This after Ish Sodhi ran through the Indian line-up, taking a three-wicket haul. Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first against India in the fourth T20I in Wellington.

Big blow for Kiwis as Kane Williamson was ruled out due to shoulder injury and Tim Southee was given the captain’s armband. India made three changes as Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar come in place of Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja respectively.