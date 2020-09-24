2007 WT20 win: World champions of 2007 celebrate 13th anniversary of momentous triumph

cricket

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:19 IST

Thirteen years to this day Mahendra Singh Dhoni led India to victory over arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the maiden WT20 in Johannesburg, a moment that has since become part of Indian cricket’s biggest achievements. It was also a moment that changed the landscape of Indian cricket forever.

Dhoni went on to become the captain across all formats and led India to more glory on the cricket field. It also started the T20 bandwagon in India which eventually gave birth to the world’s biggest T20 league, the IPL, the 13th edition of which is currently underway in the UAE.

The victory was not that of Dhoni alone. Players like Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, RP Singh, Robin Uthappa, Joginder Singh, Rohit Sharma, Sreesanth and seniors like Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh played their part in what has become one of the most celebrated triumphs in Indian cricket history.

#OnThisDay in 2007, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 created history as they lifted the maiden ICC World T20 trophy. 🏆👏



Here’s the nail-biting final over from that thrilling clash 📽️👇https://t.co/lKRtdua2Sc pic.twitter.com/xRUbISYJ2M — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2020

I will remember this special day till my last https://t.co/U0HDm5Sc2S changed the indian cricket in terms of what followed the next https://t.co/7ZI30SkqVO was a complete team effort thru out the tournament. #t20worldcup #champion pic.twitter.com/5BFM34Boac — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

🎙️ "In the air, Sreesanth takes it!"#OnThisDay in 2007, India clinched the inaugural ICC @T20WorldCup 🏆 after an exciting final against arch-rivals Pakistan 💥#T20TakesOff: Watch extended highlights of the 🔥 #INDvPAK clash 👇 — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

13 years ago, since we created history and became the winners of the first ever World T20. And the reception that we received in Mumbai on return, wow, that is what one plays for. pic.twitter.com/8RA9jEgFTa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2020

🇮🇳 CHAMPIONS 🇮🇳 13 yrs ago.. feels like yesterday #worldcupT20 pic.twitter.com/c9Ln6caO6z — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 24, 2020

Today's is like my birthday. From the mid-night, I start getting reminders about the historic #t20worldcup2007 win. God has been very kind that I was also part of that fabulous team. #ThursdayThoughts #thursdayvibes #ThursdayMotivation #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/r8nihw1GOo — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 24, 2020

On the 13th anniversary of that great win, the Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to talk about the joyous moment when India became world champions of a brand new format in cricket.