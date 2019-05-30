2019 Cricket World Cup: Google Doodle marks beginning of tournament, here’s what happens when you click on it

Google Doodle on 2019 Cricket World Cup: To mark the beginning of ICC World Cup 2019, search engine Google created an interactive doodle for the fans with relevant information about the tournament on Thursday. The 2019 Cricket World Cup begins with hosts England locking horns with South Africa in the opening match at The Oval on Thursday. (Check Out: Full Schedule (picture) of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019)

What is a Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google’s homepages intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and notable historical figure.

What’s so special about the ICC World Cup 2019 Google Doodle?

In the Google Doodle for Cricket World Cup 2019, the first ‘O’ has been replaced by a leather cricket ball and the letter ‘L’ is being represented by the cricket stumps.

What happens after clicking the Cricket World Cup Google Doodle?

When you take your mouse pointer to the 2019 Cricket World Cup Google Doodle (for desktop users), it reads, ‘2019 ICC Cricket World Cup begins’. A small animated video then starts playing with the letter ‘O’ which is represented by a cricket ball, turning live. A bowler bowls it and a batsman hits a big one.

When you click on it, the first thing you’ll see is the schedule of all upcoming matches of the World Cup, its points table and updates.

The next scrawl leads to the news section, where all the top stories related to ICC World Cup 2019 appears. Further scrawling will lead you to the official twitter handles of ICC and Cricket World Cup.

Is the Cricket World Cup 2019 Google Doodle available of mobile?

Yes, the Google Doodle for Cricket World Cup 2019 is available on mobile and in fact, it has an added feature. The doodle appears on the top of your screen in the black ground even after clicking on it.

Before the first match of World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa, captains of all 10 participating teams met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace. (See pictures here)

After that, the opening ceremony of World Cup 2019 was held. Many cricketing legends like Viv Richards, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis were involved in the opening ceremony. Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai represented Pakistan.

The 2019 World Cup will be played in a different format. All the ten teams in the competition - India, England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Australia, and Bangladesh - will play against each other in the round-robin stage. The top four teams with qualify for the semi-finals. All the teams will be playing against each and every other team in the World Cup for the first time since 1992.

First Published: May 30, 2019 10:35 IST